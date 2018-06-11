Jail for brothers who burgled more than 60 houses in seven month spree across 15 counties

Two "callous" brothers who burgled more than 60 houses across 15 counties in just seven months have been jailed.

Patrick Connors, 23, and 18-year-old Miles Connors, from Northampton, smashed doors or used tools to force their way into dozens of properties while travelling around the country in stolen cars fitted with false registration plates.

The brothers also tried to destroy forensic evidence by spraying cleaning fluids and using bleach.

They were arrested in Bedfordshire in February when police stopped a Vauxhall Insignia fitted with false plates on the M1.

From there, the Connors were linked to the spree of burglaries through CCTV and DNA evidence in an operation spanning most of the Midlands and South of England.

Detective Sergeant Lee Hazell, of Surrey CID, said: “The Connors brothers were callous and opportunist, brazenly smashing doors or using tools to enter properties and using stolen vehicles with false registration plates to commit these crimes.

“We don’t underestimate the impact of a burglary on the victims, it is enormously emotionally upsetting and many of the Connors’ victims were left feeling unsafe in their own homes.

Often the emotional damage can far outlast the time it takes to replace stolen items and repair damaged property."

Property found in abandoned stolen vehicles was linked to other crimes across the south of England.

They struck in Sussex, Oxfordshire, Middlesex, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex, Northamptonshire, London, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

They were charged with conspiracy to burgle between July 2017 and February this year.

Patrick Connors was jailed for four years and Miles Connors for two years after they pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Guildford Crown Court.

When they are released from prison they will be banned from owning more than one phone or computer each for five years, and will have to notify police of any change of address under a tough Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

If they break the conditions of the order, they could face up to five years in prison.