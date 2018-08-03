Jail for burglar who targeted 74-year-old

A burglar has been jailed for 29 months after targeting an elderly home owner.

Jerry Johnson, 49, of Chimney Corner, Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (August 2).

He was sentenced to a total of two years and five months imprisonment the same day.

The court heard that on June 8, Johnson approached the victim, a 74-year-old man, and offered gardening work which was accepted.

Johnson then returned to the address in Bletchley and entered the property before stealing a safe containing jewellery.

Det Con Kerry Mitchell said: “We advise people to always use reputable tradespersons that you trust and have provided you with written quotes.”