Jamie’s Italian branch in Milton Keynes set to close

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is closing 12 branches of his Jamie’s Italian restaurant - and Milton Keynes is one of those shutting up shop.

The MK branch is located in centre:mk.

“This was a not an easy decision but it’s a crucial step to ensure our strong and much-loved brand can continue to serve our loyal customers,” said Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group CEO Jon Knight.

“We will look to redeploy as many staff as possible within the wider restaurant group.

He added: “All staff impacted will be paid fully and all our obligations to them fulfilled. We’re incredibly grateful to the dedication and hard work of every single member of staff.”

