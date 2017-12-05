JD Sports opens new branch at Milton Keynes retail park

Sports fashion retailer JD Sports has opened a new store at MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park.

The new store, which covers over 5,000 square feet, opened its doors for the first time at the weekend.

JD Sports will offer footwear, clothing and accessories.

Donna Springall, asset manager at The Crown Estate, which owns MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming JD Sports to the retail offering at MK1. The sports fashion retailer is a leading UK brand and a great addition to our existing retailers. It’s a really exciting time to be joining MK1 and we wish JD Sports all the best for future business here.”