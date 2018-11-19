Join a host of Santas on popular Willen Hospice fundraiser

Hundreds of Santas are preparing to make a run around Willen Lake in the run-up to the festive season.

Santa Dash, the iconic Willen Hospice festive fundraiser, is set to return on Sunday, December 16.

The event will see hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas flock to Willen Lake to walk, jog or sprint the 1.2 mile route. Starting outside the hospice at 10.30am, off Willen Lake North, the event is open people of all ages, and dogs are welcome too.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, head of events and community fundraising at Willen Hospice, said: “Our Santa Dash has become an annual favourite; a really special event that we know our community looks forward to each year. For some, it’s become a staple in their Christmas routine as a great way to mark the start of their festivities. Besides being a hugely important fundraiser for us, it’s a whole lot of fun for families who enjoy dressing up and getting involved in supporting their local hospice.”

Willen Hospice provides compassionate, specialist palliative care to people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. To continue to provide that care, the hospice needs to raise £9 every minute of the year from the local community.

Book at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/santadash. Registration is £15 for adults including a Santa suit; £5 for kids including a Santa hat or £7.50 for kids including a Santa suit, and £2.50 for dogs, including a branded bandana.