Join charity bootcamp to boost the Milton Keynes Mad About Harry appeal

A charity bootcamp fitness session is being held to boost the Mad About Harry fundraising appeal.

The fun fitness class, to be held at Fulbrook School, Woburn Sands, on February 10, is raising money to support 10-year old Harry Banks who needs ground-breaking treatment in New York and Barcelona for a rare cancer.

Harry, aged ten, has Neuroblastoma, an aggressive and rare children’s cancer. He has been in remission for two and a half years but in November 2018 Harry’s family were given the news that he had suffered a relapse and needed emergency operation to remove the tumour from his brain. Neuroblastoma has one of the lowest survival rates of all childhood cancers, and a relapse, affecting the central nervous system, is very rare.

Read more: https://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/our-region/milton-keynes/cricket-legend-sir-alastair-cook-joins-fight-to-save-the-life-of-milton-keynes-boy-harry-banks-1-8780646

Matt Mitchell, founder of Executive Fitness, which has organised the fundraiser, said: “Harry is an incredible boy who needs help from the local community. “We welcome families, friends and anyone who wants to help raise money to come and join us in Woburn Sands for a fun fitness session.

“We’re proud to be hosting a class which will help towards raising vital finds for saving Harry.”

The two-hour session is designed for all levels of fitness and ages, including children.

It will take place from 10am–12pm with Matt leading the bootcamp alongside a team of local fitness trainers from Encore Fitness, Prolete, Shear Fitness Personal Training, Catherine Wilkins Fitness and Robbie Mottershead.

Tickets cost a minimum of £10 with all proceeds being donated to Mad about Harry appeal.There is no need to pre-book, people are asked to just turn up on the day and make a donation.

The charity bootcamp aims to help raise more awareness and funds for the appeal which has already raised £207,000.

For those who can’t attend but want to donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/madaboutharry?fbclid=IwAR31YDyeHEKl1D6AlePMJJtx20xoAUi__b4NpxmKTuF53NWVWATsuqt2UvU