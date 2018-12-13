Join Santa’s festive train on Marston Vale Line

Milton Keynes families are invited to join Santa’s festive train on the Marston Vale Line this Christmas.

Passengers on London Northwestern Railway services between Bletchley and Bedford can enjoy some special on-train entertainment on Saturday (December 15).

There will be face painting, balloon modelling and visits from Santa throughout the day, between 10am and 15.45pm.

Visitors can get off the train at Ridgmont and enjoy special festive crafts at Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre.

There will also be a variety of Christmas activities taking place in Bedford town centre, a short walk from either Bedford St. Johns or Bedford stations.

The event is being run by the Marston Vale Line Community Rail Partnership, with support from London Northwestern Railway.

Vicky Cropper, head of stakeholder and community engagement at London Northwestern Railway said: “The festive train is always a highlight for the Marston Vale line and is a shining example of how our Community Rail Partnerships can make a positive impact in their area.

“The day will be fun for all who attend and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the line for this festive occasion.”

Stephen Sleight, from Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership, said: ‘The Santa Special has become a Christmas tradition for many families along the Marston Vale Line. The Marston Vale CRP team look forward to welcoming passengers aboard.”

Train tickets will be valid on Marston Vale Line service during the day.

For more information visit marstonvalecommunityrail.org.uk