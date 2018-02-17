Join Terry’s Long Good Friday Marathon in Milton Keynes

Running man Terry Siggins is a glutton for punishment– this year taking on the double challenge of both the London and his own Long Good Friday marathon.

He will be running the London Marathon on April 22 on behalf of VICTA, (Visually Impaired Children Taking Action), a charity which supports children who are blind or partially sighted.

But he said he wanted to do more to help the charity so has organised Victa The Blind Man marathon which he will run – wearing a blindfold and assisted by guide runners.

Said Terry: “Just re-running the London Marathon didn’t seem enough, so to help VICTA raise funds, I will be running two marathons - one wearing a blindfold, assisted by guide runners.

The blindfolded event will take place in Milton Keynes on Good Friday, March 30 at 10am, when Terry will be running 28.5 laps around Lodge Lake, in Great Holm, Milton Keynes – a full marathon.

To keep him company, he is inviting other runners to enter the event and joinhim for several laps of the lake, hopefully with some runners also acting as guides.

To prepare for the race Terry has been training with a blind athlete from MK Redway Runners, who is also running for VICTA and is gradually building up my blindfold distance, and confidence.

Terry, a member of MK Lakeside Runners, added: “Our event is open to the general public (children and dogs welcome!),and costs £12.50 to enter. Participants can choose to either run (or walk) 5km, 10km, half-marathon or full marathon distances. On completion of 5km, participants will not only receive a medal, but owing to the generosity of local businesses who have sponsored me, they will also receive some discount offers on production of their race number, or medal:

10% discount on interior blinds from “The Blind Man” who provided the medals

10% discount on a meal from the “Kam Tong Garden” who sponsored race numbers and have kindly allowed us to use their Car Park on event day

Two for one offer on a pint from “The Kensington”

20% discount on non-sale running shoes at “Up and Running”.

“The Macintyre Memory Cafe Milton Keynes will be on hand to provide special commemorative baked snacks and our facilities have been sponsored by Mammoth Insulation Services, who are based in Stacey Bushes. Marshals from MK Lakeside “Runners will be on hand to keep things running smoothly and to provide tea, coffee at “Event HQ”, which will be at the same place as the start/finish – outside my house at the “Feeding Station” on Lodge Lake, MK8 9EZ.”

Terry’s fundraising story started on his 50th birthday back in 2012 first by taking part in the 2012 “Tri for Life” triathlon at Woburn, then the 2013 Chester Half-marathon, followed by the 2015 London Marathon and recently 2016 Ironman Wales. Since 2012, with the support of family, friends and colleagues, Terry has managed to raise almost £9,000 for charities such as Willen Hospice, Bloodwise and Tri for Life. This year he hopes to add another £2,500 for VICTA.