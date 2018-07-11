Join The Parks Trust for their annual public meeting in Milton Keynes

Have you ever wanted to know why there are parking charges at Willen Lake? Or why there aren’t more bins in Milton Keynes parkland?

Join The Parks Trust at their Annual Public Meeting to find out the answers to these questions – and any others you’ve always wanted to ask about the city’s green space.

This will be held next Thursday, July 19, 2018 between 6-8pm at the Pavilion in Campbell Park.

The Trust’s chief executive, David Foster will present highlights from 2017/18 and discuss plans for the future. He will be joined by fellow speakers Martin Kincaid, The Parks Trust’s Biodiversity Officer, and Gamiel Yafai, one of the charity’s trustees.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about how the Trust manages its land, its events programme, outdoor learning work, investments and financial management, commercial property, volunteering and employment with the Trust.

David Foster said: “We’d love for people to bring their questions to our Annual Public Meeting; whatever area of our work they cover. We pride ourselves on being a transparent and approachable organisation and welcome the opportunity to meet park users and others with an interest in the city’s greenspaces, answer their questions and tell them more about our current and future plans.”

The Parks Trust’s annual report and financial statements will also be given out at the meeting with copies available on its website afterwards.