Join this year's Milton Keynes Marathon now

GETTING fitter will be a New Year’s Resolution for thousands of people across Milton Keynes this January, and what better way to commit to it than by signing up to the Milton Keynes Marathon?

The Rightmove Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend is preparing for over 12,000 people to take part in one of the its events, and “now is the time to set yourself a New Year challenge”, says organiser and founder Andy Hully.

In its eigth year and taking place over the Bank Holiday Weekend on Sunday 5 and Monday May 6, the Milton Keynes Marathon, Half Marathon, team Marathon Relay, 5k Rocket and the Superhero Fun Run have collectively become one of the biggest community events in the city that attracts athletes from across the world.

“This is the biggest Marathon is the region, the closest being London but it’s not just for the super fit,” explains Andy Hully, “The Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend is full of people that have set themselves a challenge, for businesses that are looking to raise money for charity and for people to come together to run for fun.

“As we start the New Year, it’s the perfect time to think about a challenge. Our advice to anyone reading this is to register today, not tomorrow. Do it now and then you’ve committed to doing something amazing.

"If you start training now, you have plenty of time to get fit for the full 26 miles, especially for those that have already run a half marathon and are thinking of the next step.

"If you’re new or a casual runner, the half marathon is still an incredible achievement, and we can give you everything you need to make it a race to remember.”

find out everything you need to know at www.mkmarathon.com

