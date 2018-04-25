'Justice has at last been seen out,' say family after man is sentenced for fatal collision in Milton Keynes

The families of Liviu Nacu and Andrei Dumitrescu who died following a fatal collision on 14 December 2016 have issued a statement, following the sentencing of Florin Oprea.

Oprea was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court earlier this month and was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years’ imprisonment yesterday.

“Our families wish to say that after such a prolonged period since the tragic night in December 2016, justice has at last been seen out.

“Our families were devastated by the cruel taking of the lives of Liviu Nacu, Andrei Dumitrescu and Florin Oprea’s own wife Ancuta.

“Our lives were ripped apart that evening by the thoughtless actions of Florin Oprea. We were further devastated when we heard that he had fled the UK after the first court hearing, in breach of his bail and returning to Romania.

“Thames Valley Police were quick to take action and issued a European Arrest Warrant. At all times we have been updated every step of the way by the police and took comfort in knowing that Florin was being hunted down to be returned to face the consequences of his actions.

“He drove a car whilst over the drink drive limit with no driving licence or insurance. He had no regard for anyone in the car with him as he drove on the Stratford Road Wolverton that evening where he lost control, crossed the road hitting a car travelling in the opposite direction.

“We want the occupants of the other car involved to know that the family do not hold them responsible in any way and wish them well for the future. Our hearts go out to Ancuta’s family in Romania and her young son who has lost his mother.

“Special thanks must go to all those who contributed to the Just Giving page raising money which allowed for our loved ones bodies to be returned to Romania for burial.

“We were in court to hear the judge sentence Florin Oprea and take some comfort in knowing that justice for those who died has been served. The families wish to thank Thames Valley Police, in particular PCs Sandra Terry and Phil Hanham for their persistence in pursuing Oprea and bringing him back before the Crown Court.

“We also thank the National Crime Agency, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Judge who passed sentence on Oprea.

“This case gives a very strong message to all, you may run but eventually justice will prevail. Our lives have been never been the same since the collision but we hope that we are now able to move forward, supporting each other as we do this.”