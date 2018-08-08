Keepers to hold Elephant Appreciation Weekend at Woburn Safari Park

Elephant Keepers at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Safari Park invite guests to join the park’s beautiful herd of endangered Asian elephants for a special fundraising weekend (11th & 12th August) in aid of the International Elephant Foundation.

It is estimated that there are only 7,000 African elephants and 25,000 Asian elephants remaining in the wild and the appreciation weekend at Woburn will include lots of exciting games, talks and demonstrations to help educate the public about the plight of these species in the wild.

As part of the special activities, visitors can have their photo taken with one of the majestic adult elephants under the supervision of a keeper. Up to eight people can be in any one picture requiring a donation of just £5 per person.

All proceeds will go to the International Elephant Foundation, raising money for Elephant Endotheliotrophic Herpes Virus (EEHV), a disease which can be fatal to Asian elephants.

There will also be an opportunity to visit the newly opened ‘NOT FOR SALE’ garden launched by Charlie Mayhew MBE of conservation charity TUSK.

This unique exhibit framed by a ringed arch made of 100 pairs of synthetic tusks represents nearly 100 elephants killed every day for their tusks, and has been designed to educate the public about the devastating slaughter of endangered African elephant populations for their ivory.

Woburn is home to five park ambassador Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini, Yu Zin, Raja and adorable calf Tarli. The International Elephant Foundation supports and operates in situ elephant conservation in both Africa and Asia, funding scientific research and education programmes.

To find out more, visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk/news