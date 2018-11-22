Kevin the Carrot causes chaos at Aldi supermarkets as shoppers queue from the crack of dawn

Shoppers are battling with each other in Aldi supermarkets to get their hands on a limited edition Kevin the Carrot toy.

A limited edition one-metre tall Kevin the Carrot went on sale today at Aldi supermarkets across the UK and people are eating it up.

Fans of the charismatic carrot have been queuing outside of Aldi supermarkets to get their hands on Kevin since 6.30am.

Aldi have confirmed that they are experiencing ‘unprecedented demand’ for Kevin the Carrot toys this Christmas.

Earlier this month, Aldi kicked off its Christmas season with adverts featuring Kevin the Carrot for a third consecutive year.

The festive veg earned himself a nation-wide following after he rescued his wife and baby carrot from an evil parsnip called Pascal.

A 3ft-tall limited edition Kevin the Carrot soft toy is being sold on eBay for �75

The supermarket confirmed that Kevin the Carrot toys will only be on sale today, which has created massive demand for the cuddly carrot.

A 3ft high Kevin the Carrot soft toy is already attracting bids of over £75 on eBay. Last year, plush toys of Kevin and his wife Katie resold for £1,000 on the site.

The money raised from the sale of Kevin the Carrot toys will support The Teenage Cancer Trust.