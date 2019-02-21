Largest inflatable park in UK opens in Milton Keynes

TopJump Trampoline Parks has reopened as a giant inflatable park in Milton Keynes.

The park features over 11 different attractions and is currently taking the city by storm being the only inflatable park south of Birmingham and north of south London.

TopJump’s Directors and senior management team started looking at new attractions to bring to Milton Keynes.

And after market research which went as far as America it was decided that an Inflatable Theme park was the attraction to bring to the people of Milton Keynes.

General Manager Matthew Gentle said, “Trampoline parks are great, but they are starting to phase out now and TopJump as a brand has continue to grow and provide a fun and safe place for the people to come and enjoy.”

As well as running a dedicated toddler session, TopJump inflatable park will also have its own toddler inflatable area so you can come along at any age and enjoy what we have to offer.

Prices are £10pp when booked online and £12pp if you walk in with the toddler section priced at £5 per tot with the accompanying parent free of charge.