Leading mobile refrigeration specialist to open new depot in Milton Keynes

Leading mobile refrigeration specialist, Team Refrigeration, has announced it will be opening a new depot in Milton Keynes at the beginning of May.

The company supports a wide range of customers with their emergency and planned refrigeration needs. This new depot will enhance the company's existing UK-wide coverage and provide improved support to customers in the London and the Home Counties.

The five star Google rated firm has invested in a further 15 new trailers at its Milton Keynes site to deliver a quicker, more responsive service. Team Refrigeration aims to provide mobile refrigeration to anywhere in mainland UK within four hours, subject to availability.

New Team Refrigeration trailers

"Team Refrigeration is thrilled to be expanding our operations with the opening of our new depot in Milton Keynes," said Tom Holloway, Leader of Team Refrigeration.

"We understand the devastating impact it can have for a restaurant or pub if their fridge or freezer malfunctions, they have to close and can potentially lose valuable stock. We do our best to get emergency back-up equipment out to them as quickly as possible. This new facility will allow us to better serve our existing customers, while also expanding our reach to new clients."

A spokesman added that the new depot is part of Team Refrigeration's ongoing commitment to providing excellent customer service.

“With a reputation for quality and reliability, Team Refrigeration is confident that the new depot will be a valuable addition to the company’s network,” a spokesman said.

For more information about Team Refrigeration and its services, visit the company's website.

