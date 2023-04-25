News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Leading mobile refrigeration specialist to open new depot in Milton Keynes

The company plans to open its new depot in the next couple of weeks

By Rachel KingContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Leading mobile refrigeration specialist, Team Refrigeration, has announced it will be opening a new depot in Milton Keynes at the beginning of May.

The company supports a wide range of customers with their emergency and planned refrigeration needs. This new depot will enhance the company's existing UK-wide coverage and provide improved support to customers in the London and the Home Counties.

The five star Google rated firm has invested in a further 15 new trailers at its Milton Keynes site to deliver a quicker, more responsive service. Team Refrigeration aims to provide mobile refrigeration to anywhere in mainland UK within four hours, subject to availability.

New Team Refrigeration trailersNew Team Refrigeration trailers
New Team Refrigeration trailers
Most Popular

"Team Refrigeration is thrilled to be expanding our operations with the opening of our new depot in Milton Keynes," said Tom Holloway, Leader of Team Refrigeration.

"We understand the devastating impact it can have for a restaurant or pub if their fridge or freezer malfunctions, they have to close and can potentially lose valuable stock. We do our best to get emergency back-up equipment out to them as quickly as possible. This new facility will allow us to better serve our existing customers, while also expanding our reach to new clients."

A spokesman added that the new depot is part of Team Refrigeration's ongoing commitment to providing excellent customer service.

“With a reputation for quality and reliability, Team Refrigeration is confident that the new depot will be a valuable addition to the company’s network,” a spokesman said.

New Team Refrigeration trailersNew Team Refrigeration trailers
New Team Refrigeration trailers

For more information about Team Refrigeration and its services, visit the company's website.

New Team Refrigeration trailersNew Team Refrigeration trailers
New Team Refrigeration trailers
Related topics:Milton KeynesLondonGoogle