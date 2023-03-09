Leading UK firm opens new training facility in Milton Keynes to help upskill and grow capabilities

Leading UK Meter Operator and Data Collector IMServ has opened a brand-new training centre in Milton Keynes with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by CEO Steve Brown.

IMServ's new training centre enables more people to be trained at once, increasing the company's growth. The new training room is called the ‘IMServ Training Suite' and is open from today.

Steve Brown, CEO of IMServ, says: "I am really excited about opening the new IMServ Training Suite. It will help IMServ both develop our existing metering experts and the next generation of metering technicians to continue to grow our business.”

IMServ's ribbon-cutting ceremony led by CEO Steve Brown.

The training centre aims to increase training, development and improvement for IMServ’s field engineers and technicians.

“Developing the skills and capacity of IMServ’s metering team will enhance its ability to deliver to its customers, facilitating the company's growth,” a spokesman added.

IMServ delivers services to various commercial energy users, from energy suppliers to end-user businesses and energy consultants, and they welcome their customers to visit the centre and take advantage of the extensive training provided.

The training centre is right in the heart of Milton Keynes within the offices of IMServ, so it is very accessible for those who will come and take part in a wide variety of courses to help further their learning and development to equip them for the workplace better.