Leighton Town fan reunited with beloved beanie hat that went missing in Milton Keynes

The Leighton Town fan who lost his irreplaceable 100 Grounds stadium hat in Milton Keynes wishes to share the good news that his beloved beanie has been found.

Jess Cully, 47, of Heath and Reach, lost his limited edition hat on the morning of Saturday, November 10, at some point between catching the no.150 Arriva bus to Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, and going to a medical centre on South Fifth Street.

The hat is of tremendous sentimental value to Mr Cully because he is a member of the ‘100 Grounds Club’ and received the beanie in recognition of his visits to over 100 football pitches worldwide.

However, after the LBO and MK Citizen shared an online appeal, Mr Cully received an email from Arriva on Friday (November 16) to say that someone had handed in a hat.

Mr Cully, an associate member of the 100 Grounds club, visited the Aylesbury depot today (November 19) and confirmed that it was his.

He said: “I’m massively relieved to be honest. One of the passengers had handed it in to the driver.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the readers who shared my appeal. It is very much appreciated and I wish you all a ‘Merry Christmas’.”

Speaking to the newspapers last week about why his hat is so important, Mr Cully said: “It has enormous sentimental value for me and not only does it signify my being a groundhopper and member of the club, but I have worn it to countless football matches all over the world and had my photo taken wearing it with several favourite women’s football stars.

“I am an Asperger’s sufferer and genuinely do not feel right or happy attending matches in a boring, anonymous, plain hat.

“After I lost it, I was desperately trying to get hold of my friends on the phone. I really needed someone to talk to, because with my condition, I can’t cope with these emotions.”

Mr Cully is a big supporter of women’s football and its international tournament, the ‘SheBelieves Cup’.

His favourite stadiums are in America - the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Orlando Stadium.

He also likes to keep things closer to home, supporting Leighton Town.