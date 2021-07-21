Lightning strikes twice in Milton Keynes during last night's storm

Hockey players had to be evacuated after lightning struck a fence near the pitch

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:00 am

A hockey game took an electrifying twist last night when lightning struck a fence yards away from the players.

The Summer League players heard a loud crack at around 7.30pm and quickly evacuated the sports pitch at Woughton on the Green.

They discovered the lightning had struck a nearby fence, but thankfully it was earthed so no damage was done.

Lightning struck twice last night

"The umpires and some of the players in the Mad Max V Average Joes game were suitably shocked enough by the incident that that game did not restart," said a spokesman.

But another game between the local Bogies team and Bedford did return, despite the heavy rain. to finish their match, and the Bogies won 3-0 win.

Later in the evening there was more drama when a tree caught fire in Simpson after a suspected lightning strike.

Firefighters were called to the tree in Simpson Drive just after 10pm. One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended and firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

