Lions welcome new member at Bletchley club

A new member has been welcomed to the Lions Club of Bletchley.

Zita Pasco was welcomed to the club by president Ken Rouse, and brings the membership to 32.

The club welcomes new members and would like to increase membership, so if you would like to help people in the Bletchley and Leighton Buzzard area and beyond, you will be welcome.

The club meets on the first and third Tuesday in the month. The third Tuesday is a social meeting and includes a meal locally. The club holds social meetings in such venues as garden centres for breakfast and a chat, plus a group holiday at Warners and more.

Please contact by email secretary@lcbmk.co.uk and visit www.lcbmk.co.uk or call 0845 8339592.