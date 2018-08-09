Litter pickers take on 24-hour challenge tidying up a 24-mile route around Milton Keynes

A 24-hour clean-up challenge held in Milton Keynes brought together volunteers from across the city for the campaign.

The massive tidy up over a 24-mile route saw a team of 60 people taking part, with a hardy 11 of those sticking it out for the full 24 hours.

MK 24-hr litter pick

Staff from McDonald’s teamed up with MKFM, MK Lightning, centre:mk, Prime Shine MK, Holiday Inn, westfourstreet and Events Managed.

This was the sixth 24-hour Love Where You Live challenge to take place in Milton Keynes, with McDonald’s franchisee Ken Tomkins having walked for each of the 144 hours and 144 miles since it began and over the course of those events more than 500 volunteers have been involved.

Starting from Xscape at 10am on Tuesday, July 24, and using litter pickers provided by Serco, the team followed a route around the city and collected 148 bags of rubbish with a combined weight of a hefty 144kg.

Ken said: “This is the sixth time we have hosted a 24-hour clean up event and the amount of support we continue to receive from our McDonald’s staff, local businesses, and the wider community is overwhelming. I’d like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work, particularly during such a heat wave!”

The campaign continues to encourage local communities to take action and work together to tackle litter in their area, and forms part of a 12-year partnership between McDonald’s and Keep Britain Tidy.