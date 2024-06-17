Local supermarket supports MK animals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a heart-warming gesture of community spirit, Iceland Bletchley has recently introduced an RSPCA animal food collection bin in their store. This initiative, spearheaded by the store manager, Tom, aims to support our local animal shelter and prevent any animal in our community going hungry.

The introduction of the animal food collection bin is a testament to Iceland Bletchley's commitment to supporting the community. "We are thrilled to partner with the RSPCA on this project," said Tom. "Providing a convenient way for our customers to donate animal food can make a significant difference in the lives of many animals in our local area."

The importance of animal food collection bins in the community cannot be overstated. The RSPCA Milton Keynes branch often operates with limited resources and relies heavily on donations to feed the animals in their care. These collection bins provide a steady stream of much-needed supplies, helping to alleviate the burden on shelters and residents in need of support, ensuring that animals receive proper nutrition.

Moreover, such initiatives foster a sense of community and shared responsibility. When people see a food collection bin, they are reminded of the animals in need and are often motivated to contribute, even if it's just a small donation. Every contribution counts and collectively, these small acts of kindness can lead to significant positive outcomes for animals in shelters and in our local community.

New Pet food donation point at Iceland BletchleyPicture: Eric Vogel, Tom Morton, Amy Bull

Eric Vogel, Chair of the RSPCA Milton Keynes & North Bucks branch, expressed his gratitude for Iceland Bletchley's support. "Community partnerships like this are essential for our work," he said. "We are grateful to Tom and the Iceland Bletchley team for their dedication to helping animals. This collection bin will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our efforts to provide care and support for animals in need."

Customers visiting Iceland Bletchley are encouraged to contribute to the collection bin by donating animal food, treats, or other pet care items. The bin is conveniently located near the store exit, making it easy for shoppers to drop off their contributions.

This initiative is a shining example of how local businesses can play a pivotal role in supporting community welfare. By providing a platform for charitable donations, Iceland Bletchley is not only helping to feed hungry animals but also promoting a culture of compassion and generosity within the community.

As the RSPCA continues its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals, community support through initiatives like Iceland Bletchley's collection bin remains vital. With Tom's leadership and the generosity of the Bletchley community, many animals will benefit from the care and nourishment they deserve.

Food donation locations

For more information on how to contribute to the RSPCA animal food collection, please visit Iceland Bletchley, Asda Bletchley, Morrisons Westcroft, Morrisons CMK, Sainsburys CMK, Kingston Tesco, Wolverton Tesco, Pet Practice Oakgrove, RSPCA Stony Stratford/Newport Pagnell or contact [email protected].