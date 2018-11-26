Look out for Santa as Rotary members join our festive friend on collections around Wolverton and Milton Keynes

Wolverton and Stony Stratford Rotary Club has been busy getting its float ready for its tours around the local areas.

This year the float will be out and about between December 5 and December 23. Santa’s sleigh with its Christmas music is always an exciting sight for the children and grown-ups alike when it travels around the local streets in the evenings or is in supermarkets during the daytime.

Last year’s Santa tour raised the grand sum of £5,875 which was distributed to several local charities and community organisations.

This year’s planned schedule during December is:

Wednesday, December 5, Wolverton (part) 6pm - 8pm.

Thursday, December 6, Wolverton (part) 6pm - 8pm.

Friday, December 7, New Bradwell, 6pm - 8pm.

Saturday, December 8, Cofferidge Close, Stony Stratford, 10am - 3pm.

Monday, December 10, Stony Stratford (part) 6pm - 8pm.

Wednesday, December 12, Old Stratford (part) 6pm - 8pm.

Thursday, December 13, Stony Stratford (part) 6pm - 8pm.

Saturday, December 15, Cofferidge Close, Stony Stratford 10am - 3pm.

Wednesday, December 19, Sainsbury’s, CMK 10am - 7pm.

Thursday, December 20, Sainsbury’s, CMK 10am - 7pm.

Friday, December 21, Sainsbury’s, CMK 10am - 7pm.

Saturday, December 22, Sainsbury’s, CMK 10am - 7pm.

Sunday, December 23, Sainsbury’s, CMK 10am - 5pm.

On some evenings it may be possible to track the float progress around the streets using the Glympse App at www.glympse.com/rotaryclubsanta.

For more information about W&SS Rotary Club go to www.wolvertonandstonystratfordrotaryclub.co.uk or find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/wolvertonandstonyrotary