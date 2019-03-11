M1 closed following serious road collision near Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The M1 is currently closed in both directions from Junction 12 to Junction 13 while police deal a serious road traffic collision. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, are currently at the scene and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route. News MISSING TEENAGER: Images of clothes similar to what Milton Keynes girl wore on day she vanished