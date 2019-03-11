M1 expected to reopen following lorry crash near Milton Keynes

The M1 was closed in both directions this morning (Monday) after a crash between lorries and a car.

Emergency services were called to a serious road collision at 11am between Junctions 12 and 13 near Milton Keynes.

According to a recent tweet by Beds Police the road is likely reopen at 5pm.

A police spokesman said: "A diversion is in place but we advising motorists to find an alternative route.

"Anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 155 of 11 March."