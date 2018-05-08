Maaya's birthday celebrations are a fiery affair in Milton Keynes

The Hub’s award-winning independent Indian restaurant, Maaya, celebrated two years of business with an all-singing, all-dancing and all fire-eating party.

Guests were treated to a stunning display of fire-breathing and eating, plus Bollywood dancing throughout a night of celebration and festivities.

The champagne reception was followed by a specially created menu by the head chef, giving customers a new taste of authentic Indian dishes, inspired by chef’s family cooking and upbringing.

“The party was a wonderful success and a celebration of another year of hard work and commitment to Milton Keynes,” said owner and manager, Mo Abdul.

“We have learnt a lot over two years and made changes to ensure our customers’ experience is always a personal and professional one. We are incredibly proud to be the only independent restaurant in The Hub and to be in Milton Keynes. Thank you to everyone for their unconditional support, it means so much to us all.”

Last month, Maaya was awarded the Best Indian Restaurant in Milton Keynes 2018 at the Restaurant & Bar Awards, by global luxury magazine LUX Magazine.