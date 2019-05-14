Macabre severed foot found on footpath does NOT belong to missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

Police have confirmed that a severed female foot found 150 miles away is NOT related to missing MK teenager Leah Croucher.

Read more: Somebody in Milton Keynes knows exactly what happened to Leah Croucher and where she is now

Leah with her dad

Humberside police believed the ‘deliberately dismembered’ body part found on a footpath near Grimsby came from a young female around 5ft 2in tall - the same height as 19-year-old Leah.

But on Tuesday this week Thames Valley Police confirmed forensic tests had ruled out any connection.

This means the mystery of what happened to Leah is still wide open, with more than three months of intense investigation producing no clues at all.

She was seen on Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday February 15, walking to work in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Leah Croucher has been missing since February

The evening before she was at her Emerson Valley home, helping her parents book a family holiday, and seemed as loving and stable as usual.

Leah’s desperate dad John Croucher said this week: “We just want to know WHY Leah didn’t go to work on February 15. Did she choose to vanish or did someone take her against her will? Is it too much to ask for some answers?”

He added: “As a family we all have days when we fool ourselves into thinking we have found a way to cope with our new reality. We concentrate on work, shopping etc. Leah is still there at the front of our mind, in our thoughts. We are still worrying about her. Its a quiet, relentless voice at the front of the brain.

“Then there are the bad days and there are many of these. The days when that voice is screaming in your mind. Shouting the same old questions over and over. Blotting out everything else. Round and round in circles. We are drowning in despair.”

The family are not giving up hope of finding her

John and his wife Claire have thanked MK Marathon and BBC Radio 3 for giving out leaflets about Leah at the recent marathon.

They are also grateful to Silverstone for displaying a banner and to local lorry drivers who are putting up ‘missing’ posters at every service station in the country,

Taekwondo teacher John has also thanked martial arts masters who have distributed the posters at competitions across the country.

To his daughter herself he said: “Leah - we miss you soooo much. Please if you are able, come home.”

He added: “We are here for you no matter what. Don’t be scared. Don’t stay away. We love you and need you here with us. COME HOME.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information at all about Leah.