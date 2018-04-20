Major coup for Milton Keynes as West End hit musical Les Miserables is confirmed for 2019

Milton Keynes Theatre has secured a major coup with confirmation that world famous West End hit musical Les Miserables will be coming to town next year as part of its UK and Ireland tour.

Cameron Mackintosh is delighted to announce that Killian Donnelly will play Jean Valjean in the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of the Boublil and Schönberg musical LES MISÉRABLES, coming to Milton Keynes Theatre (14 May – 8 June 2019).

Tickets will go on sale to ATG Theatre Card members from Tuesday 12 June, with public booking opening Thursday 21 June.

Killian Donnelly is currently playing the role of Jean Valjean in the West End production of Les Misérables, where his final performance will be Saturday 9 June 2018. Prior to his run in Les Misérables, he played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. His other theatre credits include: Jackie Day in Donegal, a new play by Frank McGuinness, at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin and Huey in the original London cast of Memphis at the Shaftesbury Theatre for which he was also nominated for an Olivier Award. He created the role of Deco in The Commitments at the Palace Theatre and has also played Tony in Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre as well as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre. He first joined the company of Les Misérables in 2008, going onto play the role of Enjolras from 2009 to 2011.

In 2010, he played the role of Courfeyrac in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables at The O2 Arena and also played the role of Combeferre in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

Cameron Mackintosh said: “When I announced the first UK tour of Les Miserables for ten years, I was really delighted that Killian said to me that he would like to continue playing Jean Valjean. No stranger to the original production, having played both Enjolras and Valjean with enormous success, his passionate take on the role will be even greater in the thrilling staging of my new production which has proved to be a worldwide success all over again. He is the first Irishman to play the role since Colm Wilkinson in the original and I’m delighted that from advance bookings, this new tour looks set to be sold out before we open”.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables to celebrate the shows 25th anniversary in 2009, it has taken the world by storm. Modern audiences have embraced this production as Les Mis for the 21st century as it plays to packed houses all over the world in many languages.

It also inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has been seen in North America, South America, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo.

It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke and additional orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker.

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and additional costumes by Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, projections by Fifty-Nine Productions and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.