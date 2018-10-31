Make a will and support Willen Hospice this month

Milton Keynes people are being invited to take advantage of a free will writing service this month as Willen Hospice Will Month returns.

Eleven legal firms have teamed up to support the charity by writing Wills in return for a donation to the Hospice.

The service is available for anyone who would like to create a new will or change an existing Will.

Lisa Kinrade, project and partnership development at Willen Hospice, said: “Leaving a gift in your will can really make a difference in helping support patient and family care at Willen Hospice. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will help us deliver our promise to always be there to care.

“We’d like to thank all the solicitors taking part, for their incredible generosity in supporting Willen Hospice during Will Month.”

The solicitors will also be on hand to discuss any legacies that people may wish to leave. Every legacy is used to make a real impact on the lives of the people who use Willen Hospice services. Local people can contact the following solicitors if they wish to make a will.

Borneo Martell Turner Coulston

MacIntyre law Limited

EMW LLP

Chandler Ray Solicitors

Heald Solicitors

Rushford & McCarville Solicitors

Premier Solicitors

Franklins Solicitors LLP

Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors

Tollers Solicitors

Austin & Carnley

All the details can be found at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/willmonth