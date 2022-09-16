Man, 62, dies after car collided with roundabout in Milton Keynes late last night

A 62-year-old man has sadly died after his car collided with a roundabout in Milton Keynes late last night.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Newport Pagnell yesterday (15/9).

At around 10.55pm, a white Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with the Tickford roundabout at the junction of the A422 and the A509.

Police accident (editorial image).

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital but he sadly died.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

Investigating officer PC George Woellwarth, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically died as a result of this collision.

“His next of kin are being offered support at this extremely difficult time.

“We have spoken to individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene but we are appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check any footage in case it may have captured something in the prelude to the crash or the crash itself that could assist with the investigation.

“Please upload footage to our dedicated online portal.