Man arrested following rape of 14-year-old girl in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested following the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Milton Keynes.

The arrest is in connection with an incident which took place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 21.

The victimwas walking from the overbridge at the top of the steps lead ingdown to the Conniburrow estate on Speedwell Place.

She stopped to tie a shoelace when she heard a voice call. She saw someone she thought she knew. When she walked towards the person she realised she did not know him and he was with another man.

One of the men pushed her and grabbed her. He then raped her while the other man stood in front of them and continued speaking to the offender. The men then laughed before she left the scene.

The man who raped the victim is white, aged approximately 30 years old, 5ft 10in, with curly scruffy dark short hair. He had a ginger short beard and a scar on the right side of his forehead. At the time he was wearing blue jeans and a black coat.

The accompanying man is aged approximately 30 years old, is between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 9ins tall, and had a chubby build.

He was wearing jogging trousers with two stripes down the legs, glasses, a chain around his neck and pumps on his feet.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jason Simpson, of Force CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We continue to investigate this serious offence, and officers have arrested a man in connection with this.

“We are continuing to appeal for information from the public to assist us in our enquiries.”

> A 36-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on Monday, November 27, on suspicion of rape.

He has been released under investigation.