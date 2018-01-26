Man arrested for 'outraging public decency' outside Newport Pagnell school

A man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency outside a school in Newport Pagnell.

A 40-year-old man, who is from Newport Pagnell, was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink.

He was arrested yesterday (January 25) and remains in police custody at this time.

It follows an alleged incident outside Ousedale School, in Annesley Road at around 3pm yesterday.

A video has been circulating relating to this incident, and police have asked members of the public not to share this as it could affect any future potential legal proceedings.