Man arrested in connection with anti-vax protest in Milton Keynes

Police have made an arrest in connection with the 'freedom' anti vaccine protest in Milton Keynes last week.

A 58-year-old man from Brackley was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested

The arrest follows a protest that took place in Milton Keynes on Wednesday December 29 at the CMK's Covid testing centre.

During the protest, signs were damaged, equipment was dismantled and a number of public order incidents took place.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley said: “Our investigation into the protest last week continues and as a result we have made an arrest."

He added: "Officers are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.