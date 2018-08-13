Man arrested on suspicion of assault in Central Milton Keynes - but police still need your help

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Central Milton Keynes.

At 6.24pm on Wednesday (August 8) the victim, a 22-year-old man, was with a friend in Midsummer Boulevard walking across the road from The Point towards McDonalds.

He was assaulted by two men who knocked him to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him.

One of the offenders ran away towards Xscape and the other walked towards Marks & Spencer where he stopped and spoke to an Asian family.

The offenders are both white, and were both wearing grey trousers and dark-coloured tops.

The victim sustained a broken nose and facial fractures and attended Milton Keynes Hospital.

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on Thursday, on suspicion of GBH. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer detective constable John Swallow said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident which took place in front of a large number of people who were visiting the shopping centre.

“I would also like to speak to the Asian family who were spoken to by one of the offenders following the incident as they may have information which could assist the investigation.”

If you have any information about the incident, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘43180243543.'

If you do not want to speak to police, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.