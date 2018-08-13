Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after weekend crash in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A5 in Milton Keynes on Saturday, which claimed the life of a Bedfordshire woman.

At 8.50am, a black Ford Focus and a red and black classic car, were involved in a collision on the northbound carriageway, just before the junction for central Milton Keynes.

Officers and the other emergency services attended the scene.

The woman, in her 60s, who had been travelling in the classic car, died at the scene. The male driver of this vehicle was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. He has since been transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains.

A man, who had been travelling in the Ford Focus, sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Roads Policing officers have been investigating the circumstances of the collision. The A5 was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene. Both carriageways have subsequently re-opened.

Inspector Scott Long said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this road traffic collision in which a woman sadly lost her life.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles travelling prior to the collision. If you have any information, or any dash-cam footage, please come forward and speak to police.

“I would also like to thank the motorists who were affected by the road closure for their patience while emergency services were in attendance at the scene.”

If you have any information about the collision, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘329 11/8’ or contact us online.

A 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink/drugs and is currently in police custody.