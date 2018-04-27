Man charged following series of burglaries in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes have charged a man in connection with six burglaries in Bletchley.

Imran Shah, aged 39, of Cordwainer Court, Milton Keynes was charged on Friday 20 April with six counts of burglary.

The charges are in connection with six commercial burglaries on Queensway, Tower Crescent, Beaufort Drive and Victoria Road in Bletchley that occurred between Sunday, March 18 and Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Shah has also been charged with one count of criminal damage, two counts of assault and one count of public order in connection with alleged incidents that took place in Milton Keynes police station on Saturday, April 21..

Shah has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court. The court date is yet to be scheduled.

