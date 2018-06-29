Man charged in connection with kidnap of five-year-old boy in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have charged a man with kidnap after an incident in Milton Keynes.

Ignatus Twumasi, aged 31, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (June 25).

He was charged on Tuesday (June 26) with one count of kidnap.

The charges are in connection with the kidnap of a five-year-old boy at the One Stop store in Springfield on Sunday (June 24).

A member of the public intervened and contacted police.

Twumasi appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 30.

Police patrols in the area were increased following this incident.

Superintendent Yvette Hitch, local area commander for Milton Keynes, said: “I would like to thank the member of the public for their vigilance and for contacting the police in connection with the incident.”