Man charged over theft of a motorcycle and burglary at Milton Keynes bakery

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a bakery in Westcroft, Milton Keynes.

Richard Barrett, aged 26, of Deacons Court, Northampton, was arrested on Thursday, June 14.

He was charged on Friday, June 15, with one count of burglary with intent to steal and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges are in connection with the burglary of a bakery in Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, on Thursday June 14 and an incident in which a Honda motorcycle was stolen from Whitsun Pasture, Willen Park, between May 31 until June 1.

Barrett appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 15, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 16.