A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Milton Keynes.

Ricky Cleaver, aged 31, of Chaplin Grove, Crownhill, Milton Keynes, was arrested on Tuesday , January 23, and charged with one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

The charge is in connection with an incident in which a bicycle was stolen from Milton Keynes Railway Station on Sunday, January 21.

Cleaver was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on February 6.