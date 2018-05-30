Man charged with attempted murder in Milton Keynes after woman stabbed multiple times

Thames Valley Police has charged a man with attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

The force received a report that a woman was injured inside a property in Brent, Tinkers Bridge, at about 6.30am yesterday (May 29).

Thames Valley Police

Shane Clarke, aged 51, of Buckingham Road, Bletchley, was arrested yesterday morning in connection with the offence.

Just before midnight yesterday Clarke was charged with one count of attempted murder.

Clarke is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, sustained multiple stab wounds.

She is currently in hospital in a critical condition according to police.

READ MORE:

REVEALED: The 20 worst areas in Milton Keynes for violence and sexual offences

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes