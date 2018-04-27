Man charged with attempted murder of 71-year-old in Milton Keynes

Police have charged a man with attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in Broadlands, Netherfield at about 8.20pm on Wednesday (April 25).

The victim sustained multiple wounds and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he is still being treated. He is in a stable condition.

Peter Hughes, aged 59, of North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes, was arrested in connection with the offence.

He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Hughes appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) and was remanded in custody to appear before Luton Crown Court on May 1

Anyone with any further information about the incident is urged to contact police by calling 101 or visiting a police station and quoting reference number 431801240603.