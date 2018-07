Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing in Milton Keynes

Paul Begg, aged 54, of Hearne Place, Oldbrook, was charged yesterday (Monday) with one count of Section 18 – wounding with intent.

The charge is in connection with an incident on Sunday (8/7) in Hearne Place, Oldbrook, in which a 33-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his neck.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Begg was remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).