Man charged with making threats to kill and possession of bladed article in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged for offences including threats to kill, following an incident in Grafton Street, Milton Keynes, last Thursday.

Harry Harfield, aged 27, of no fixed abode was charged on Friday (May 25) with one count of making threats to kill, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of robbery.

The charges are in connection with an incident that happened on V6 Grafton Street, Milton Keynes on Thursday (May 24).

Harfield appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 25) and was remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on June 25.