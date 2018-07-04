Man charged with robbing an elderly woman on Milton Keynes pathway

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with robbery in Milton Keynes.

David Goundry, aged 41, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of robbery on Monday.

The charge is in relation to the robbery of an elderly woman on a pathway behind houses in Franklins Croft, Wolverton, on Sunday,

Goundry appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 6.