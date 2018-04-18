Man convicted of death by careless driving in Milton Keynes

A motorist has been convicted of causing death by careless driving in connection with a collision in which three people were killed

Florin Oprea, aged 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty on Friday at Aylesbury Crown Court to three counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit, three counts of causing death while uninsured and three counts of causing death while unlicensed to drive.

At 10.20pm on December 14, 2016 Oprea lost control of his BMW car which was travelling in Stratford Road, Wolverton, and collided with a Hyundai.

Liviu Nacu, aged 23, who had been a passenger in the BMW, died at the scene. Another passenger of the BMW Andrei Dumitrescu, aged 20, died in hospital on 23 December 2016.

Opera’s wife, Ancuta Oprea, aged 23, died in hospital on 15 December 2016.

Florin Oprea was charged in connection with the offences on 30 March 2017.

On the 2 May 2017 he appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court and was bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on the 5 May 2017.

However instead he fled the country the following morning. A European Arrest Warrant was issued by Aylesbury Crown Court. Thames Valley Police was notified that he had been arrested in Romania on the 22 March this year.

He was extradited to the UK last April.

Senior investigating officer PC Phil Hanham, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “After being charged with nine serious offences relating to the deaths of three people, Oprea attended Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court and was bailed to attend crown court in Aylesbury.

"Oprea took actions to flee from justice returning with temporary travel documents to Romania. He remained in Romania refusing to return to the UK although keeping in telephone contact with officers for the first few weeks.

“Officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, implemented a European Arrest Warrant immediately after he absconded and worked tirelessly with the Crown Prosecution Service, the National Crime Agency and TVP’s extradition officers to secure his return to the UK.

“I would like to thank the families of those who were killed in the collision for their patience and assistance in Oprea’s detention.

“It is important to recognise that the police will bring to justice those who commit offences and will track down those who abscond. No matter how long it takes, justice will take its course.”

Oprea was remanded by the court and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 24 April.