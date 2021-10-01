Man cut free following three car collision in Central Milton Keynes
Two other people injured following incident on Monks Way
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:26 am
A man was cut free from the wreckage of a three car collision in Central Milton Keynes yesterday afternoon. (30/9)
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the injured man who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service. Another man and woman were also injured but managed to free themselves before firefighters arrived on the scene.
The collision happened on Monks Way, V7 to V8, Milton Keynes with fire crews from Broughton and Newport Pagnell along with one officer attending.