Man from Milton Keynes charged with theft and drug offences

A man has been charged with theft and drugs offences following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Adam Bamber, aged 42, of Ramsons Avenue, Conniburrow, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods, namely a pedal cycle, two counts of theft of a pedal cycle, one count of attempted theft of a pedal cycle and one count of possession of a class B drug.

The charges relate to a series of offences which occurred between July and October this year at Wolverton train station, Milton Keynes train station, and Ashland, Milton Keynes.

Bamber has been been given conditional bail and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on December 5.