Man guilty of drug offence and breaching a court order in Milton Keynes

A man has been convicted of a drug offence and breaching a court order in Milton Keynes

Jason Fullbrook, aged 50, of Ramsons Avenue, Conniburrow, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B, Cannabis/Cannabis resin, and one count of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (June 14).

Fullbrook was found in possession of the drug in North 10th Street Milton Keynes on May 23 this year.

On April 8 he breached a CBO, which was ordered by Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on March 29 this year, by entering Central Milton Keynes.

The CBO remains in place and prevents Fullbrook from:

Entering areas of Central Milton Keynes, unless for a planned appointment with probation, Milton Keynes Council or solicitors.

Attending any public bicycle sheds or bicycle racks within Milton Keynes.

Entering Milton Keynes Railway Station.

He was fined a total of £200 for the offences.