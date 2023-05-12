Man in 30s suffers life-changing injuries and another man hospitalised following serious Milton Keynes crash

A man in his 30s has suffered life-changing injuries and another man has been hospitalised following a serious crash in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision in MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A black Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 and a silver Volvo S40 were involved in the collision on the H8 Standing Way dual carriageway in Woughton-on-the-Green at around 10.20pm on Wednesday (10/5).

Road accident. Generic police accident sign

The Volvo driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious, life-changing injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for further treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

The Mercedes driver, a man in his 50s, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for further treatment, where he remains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby two men have sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can upload any footage to our dedicated online portal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Mercedes is believed to have also hit parked vehicles in Monkston Park before the collision with the Volvo, so anyone with information or footage should also please contact us.