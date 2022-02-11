Man in his 50s dies after collision with lorry when walking along Milton Keynes road after suspected punctured tyre

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene when a lorry collided with him as he walked along a Milton Keynes road after his vehicle suffered a suspected punctured tyre.

The collision between a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) and the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the A421, between Milton Keynes and Junction 13 of the M1, at around 9pm.

It's believed the victim was in a vehicle which had suffered a punctured tyre, and was walking along the carriageway to get help.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been formally identified, though his next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.

“We are trying to establish the circumstances of this incident as it is believed that the victim was initially in a vehicle which had suffered a tyre puncture, and he was walking along the carriageway to get help.

“I would urge anyone to contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the collision or were driving along the A421 towards the motorway junction at that time and saw the pedestrian or their red Alfa Romeo car, especially if you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.”

You can report any information to Bedfordshire Police, including video footage, via quoting Operation Monet.