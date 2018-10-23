Man in his 50s stabbed in stomach in Bletchley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the stomach in Bletchley.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, October 16, the victim, a man in his fifties, was walking from his car at a car park on Doon Way, Bletchley, when he was approached by a man.

The offender then spoke to the victim before stabbing him in the stomach, then fled the scene.

The offender was a man dressed in a black hooded top and black covering over his face.

A 28-year-old woman from Houghton Regis, near Dunstable, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit GBH in connection with this case. She has been released under investigation.

Investigating Officer detective constable Hollie Cromarty said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who required hospital treatment.

“Although we have made an arrest in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for information to locate the offender who attacked the victim."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting occurrence number 43180316772.